As the fight to bring detained WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the United States continues, Dennis Rodman announced Saturday he plans to lend a helping hand toward the efforts.

The Basketball Hall of Famer shared in an interview with NBC News his intention to travel to Russia in the near future to seek Griner’s release. Griner, 31, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony earlier this month after facing drug charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport in February for possessing hashish oil in her luggage.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman said. “I’m trying to go this week.” According to NBC, Rodman is not required to receive special permission from the U.S. to make the trip, and would need only a visa from Moscow.

After initially pleading guilty to the drug charges in July, Griner was convicted of smuggling drugs with criminal intent on Aug. 4 following a monthlong trial. As of Sunday, Griner, whom the U.S. classified as “wrongfully detained” in May, has been in Russian custody for 185 days.

The latest reports concerning the involvement of the U.S. government in securing Griner’s release include talks centered around a potential prisoner swap. The U.S. has been actively trying to negotiate a swap that would bring Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan home in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Rodman’s planned trip to Russia represents the five-time NBA champion’s latest diplomatic endeavor as an unofficial U.S. ambassador. Rodman previously embarked on a few well-documented trips to North Korea to engage with leader Kim Jong-un in an effort to promote peace amid the country’s strained relations with the U.S.

More WNBA Coverage:

• Top-Seeded Aces Deal Mercury First-Round Sweep in WNBA Playoffs

• Expert Picks, Predictions and More for 2022 WNBA Playoffs

• Influencer Brittney Elena Has Basketball World’s Attention



