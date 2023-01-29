As WNBA star Breanna Stewart continues to weigh her free agency options, the list of potential destinations has reportedly been trimmed to just two teams.

Stewart has narrowed her options down to the Storm or the Liberty, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. That means the Lynx and Mystics—teams that Stewart was set to meet with when free agency officially opened last week—are out of the running.

The 28-year-old has spent her entire six-year WNBA career with Seattle after being selected as the No. 1 pick in 2016. She guided the team to league championships in ’18 and ’20, winning Finals MVP honors both times. A four-time All-Star, Stewart led the league in scoring last season with 21.8 points per game.

Seattle went 22–14 last year, finishing in fourth place in the regular season. The team was knocked out in the semifinals against the eventual-champion Aces in four games. The Liberty went 16–20, grabbing the No. 7 seed in the playoffs before losing in the first round to Chicago.