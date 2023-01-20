Breanna Stewart Will Meet With Multiple Teams in WNBA Free Agency, per Report

The sweepstakes for Breanna Stewart are heating up ahead of the start to WNBA free agency.

Stewart will reportedly meet with the Storm, the Lynx, the Mystics and the Liberty when the WNBA free agency window officially opens at midnight ET on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne.

The meetings will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, where Stewart is currently playing for Fenerbahçe Safiport in the Turkish women’s league. Stewart’s upcoming meetings with teams comes after the four-time All-Star shared her fourth cryptic tweet in four days, using emojis that happen to be descriptions of each team’s mascot.

The two-time WNBA champion and former UConn star has spent the first six seasons of her WNBA career win Seattle, winning titles and 2018 and 2020 while playing alongside recently retired All-Star and Huskies legend Sue Bird. Since the ’22 season ended, the league’s scoring leader from a year ago has been hottest name in free agency.

With free agency only hours from beginning, things escalated surrounding Stewart’s steepstakes when former Sun star and 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones signed with the Liberty. The move created a wave of discussion in the possibility of a big three that could include the Liberty’s elite point guard Sabrina Ionescu, Jones and Stewart.

When Stewart was a free agent during the offseason after the 2021 season, she met with the Liberty, including New York’s team owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in the process. But, in the end, the 28-year-old returned to Seattle on a one-year supermax deal.

It is not certain where Stewart will sign currently. But, it is evident that she is weighing out her options. Last season, she averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game, all while shooting 47.2% from the field.