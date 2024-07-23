2024 WNBA All-Star Game Obliterates 21-Year-Old Viewership Record
The WNBA has been breaking and making viewership records all season, and Saturday's All-Star Game's final numbers continued this trend.
The 2024 All-Star Game became the most watched ASG in the WNBA's history as the ABC broadcast brought in 3.44 million viewers, per The Athletic's Richard Deitsch. The previous record for the All-Star Game was set at 1.441 million viewers back in 2003.
This viewership count now puts the 2024 All-Star Game as the third-most watched WNBA game in history, behind two games from the league's opening weekend in 1997. The game was the highest-viewed WNBA game on any ESPN broadcast. This also makes the All-Star Game the most watched contest of the season so far.
Now there's been 17 WNBA games this season to hit at least one million viewers. It's quite the feat considering no WNBA game hit that mark in any of the previous 16 seasons.
Various Indiana Fever games including rookie star Caitlin Clark have brought in record audiences from the past 23 years. The Fever game vs. the Chicago Sky on June 23 capped at 2.302 million viewers on ESPN, which is just below the regular season record of the 2.44 million viewers who watched the Los Angeles Sparks and Houston Comets on NBC in 2001. It was the third time this season Clark has appeared in a game that's drawn viewership nearly on par with that 2001 matchup.
Team WNBA beat Team USA in the All-Star Game 117–109 on Saturday night in Phoenix.