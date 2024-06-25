Sky-Fever Once Again Draws Largest WNBA Regular-Season Audience in 23 Years

ESPN drew 2.302 million viewers for Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky on Sunday, again marking best WNBA game in 23 years (3rd time in 2024 to hit that superlative).



Passes CBS' 2.25 million two weekends ago for the same matchup



Topped 1.58 milion for Mets-Cubs on ESPN later that night pic.twitter.com/qkIdwWg2E6