Indy Star Writer Suspended, Will Not Cover Fever Games After Caitlin Clark Incident

Reporter: 🫶



Caitlin Clark: "You like that?"



Reporter: "I like that you're here."



Caitlin: "Yeah, I do that at my family after every game.”



Reporter: "Start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine."



Caitlin: 😳



(via @IndianaFever / YT)pic.twitter.com/BBjU881K7a