A'ja Wilson Had Funny Reaction to Aces' Punny Tweet Celebrating Scoring Record
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson on Wednesday broke the WNBA's single-season points record with a mid-range basket late in the second quarter of the club's 86-75 win over the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Aces posted a message onto X (formerly Twitter) celebrating Wilson's historic achievement, and the message included a pun about Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, whom Wilson is rumored to be dating.
Fans were quick on the uptake.
And Wilson was too, as she took to X after the game and posted a funny reaction to the Aces' tweet.
Rumors that Adebayo and Wilson were dating began to swirl during the Paris Olympics, where the two basketball stars each won a gold medal for Team USA. Then, at a ceremony honoring Adebayo and six other South Florida Olympians, Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava only intensified the rumors when she awkwardly pointed out that Wilson was in attendance.
If Wilson had any hopes of keeping an apparent relationship with Adebayo under wraps, there's even less hope of doing so now with her own team's social media account making punny tweets.
Wilson, the heavy favorite to take home her third WNBA MVP award in 2024, finished Wednesday's game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and threee blocked shots.