A’ja Wilson’s Relatable One-Word Answer in Postgame Presser Left WNBA Fans in Tears
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson has been quietly making her case for being one of the most down-to-earth WNBA players this season, from getting her teammates a hilarious cake for Pride month to creating a new Disney-themed handshake with rookie Kate Martin.
When it came to Wilson’s music taste, the two-time MVP didn’t disappoint. Or rather, to put it in modern terms, she slayed.
After the Aces’ 88-69 home win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night, Wilson was asked on SportsCenter what artist she wants to come and do a residency in Vegas. Before ESPN’s Michael Eaves could finish his question, Wilson cut him off to give her honest answer.
“Beyonce,” Wilson said, without batting an eyelash. “And I say that with the deadest of faces, Beyonce. The Queen. The Queen Bee. She doesn’t even have to come here for a residency, she can just come to a game and just say what’s up to us and we’re fine, ‘cause I know she got other stuff to do… She can go somewhere else and come back in, she doesn’t have to stay here forever.”
“So, one concert and one game attended is what you need from Beyonce,” Eaves clarified.
“That’s all I ask,” Wilson said.
WNBA fans loved it.
Wilson finished Tuesday’s game with 28 points and nine rebounds to help the Aces win their fifth straight in front of over 20,366 fans at T-Mobile Center, the largest regular-season crowd at a WNBA game since 1999.