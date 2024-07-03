Aces-Fever Drew Largest WNBA Crowd in 25 Years
Fans packed the stands to watch the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces defeat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Tuesday night. The attendance (20,366) not only set a new franchise mark for the Aces, but it was also the largest WNBA crowd in 25 years—and the fifth-largest of all-time.
And the stars certainly didn't disappoint the paying public, as Aces guard Kelsey Plum poured in a game-high 34 points and teammate A'Ja Wilson scored 28 with blocked five shots en route to the victory, Las Vegas's fifth straight.
Even Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, who endured an off-night shooting the ball, racked up a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists.
The Aces, previously the San Antonio Stars, have drawn some of the largest crowds in the league since the club moved to Las Vegas in 2018. They sold out a WNBA-record 15 of their 20 home games back in May, and set a team attendance record at Michelob Ultra Arena for their season-opening win over the Phoenix Mercury.
Meanwhile, the Fever, bouyed by the popularity of Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, have rivaled the Aces with the crowds they've reeled in.
Put the two teams together and it's no small wonder that team officials asked Aces coach Becky Hammon to move the game from Michelob Ultra Arena, which seats a maximum of 12,000 fans, to the T-Mobile Arena, which can house over 20,000 spectators.
The WNBA, which tipped off its season on May 14, finished the opening month with its highest attendance in 26 years and its most-watched start of season across each television network ever.