Aces Brandish Their ‘Weapons’ in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals

Jewell Loyd was hot from start to finish in the @LVAces' victory over the Phoenix Mercury 👏



She recorded 18 PTS & 4 REB while shooting 50% from the field.



Her contributions helped the Aces win Game 1 in the first ever best of 7 series!#WelcometotheW | WNBA Finals |… pic.twitter.com/Z5HFSO2B7l