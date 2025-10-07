Aces Championship History: Full List of WNBA Titles
The Aces have been one of the most dominant WNBA franchises over the past five seasons and are back in the WNBA Finals for the third time in four years.
The team is looking for its third championship in 2025, after previously winning twice. With superstars A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young, Las Vegas is poised to continue its dominance.
When Was the Last Las Vegas Aces Championship?
It hasn't been long since the Aces won a WNBA title. They took home the championship in 2023 after topping the Liberty 3–1 in a dominant finals showing. That followed a '22 campaign in which they topped the Connecticut Sun 3–1 to win the franchise's first title.
In 2022, the Aces won the first two games of the finals series at home, as Wilson led the way, racking up 50 points and 21 rebounds in the two games combined. The Sun struck back in Game 3, hammering Las Vegas 105–76 after jumping out ot a 34–19 lead in the first quarter. It was a momentary blip as the Aces won Game 4 on the road, 78–71, to take home the title.
In 2023, the defending champions had the best regular season record at 34–6 and faced the No. 2-seeded Liberty in the finals.
Once again, the Aces got off to a fast start, beating the Liberty 99–82 in Game 1 and 104–76 in Game 2. That combined margin of victory of 45 showed just how dominant Las Vegas was. New York bounced back in Game 3, taking an 87–73 victory at Barclays Center, but it served as a last gasp. The Aces bounced back in Game 4 to take a 70–69 win in a tight, back-and-forth contest. Las Vegas held regular season MVP Breanna Stewart to 3-of-17 shooting in the victory.
When Was the Last Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals Appearance?
After missing the 2024 finals, the Aces are back for another crack at a championship in '25. Coach Becky Hammon and her team bowed out in the semifinals in 2024, losing to the Liberty. New York went on to win the title.
In 2025, the Aces finished with the second-best record in the league (30–14) and earned the No. 2 seed. They beat the Storm 2–1 in the opening round, before taking down the Indiana Fever 3–2 in the semifinals.
In the finals, Las Vegas has taken a 2–0 lead over the Mercury, notching an 89–86 win in Game 1 and a 91–78 victory in Game 2 behind 32 points from Young. The 2025 season marks the first time the WNBA Finals are a best-of-seven series, so the Aces need two more wins to win another title.
How Many WNBA Championship Have the Aces Won?
As mentioned above, the Aces have won two WNBA championships, taking home titles in 2022 and '23.
Aces Title Year
Finals Opponent
Series Result
Finals MVP
2022
Connecticut Sun
3–1
Chelsea Gray
2023
New York Liberty
3–1
A'ja Wilson
The franchise began its life as the Utah Starzz in 1997, before moving to San Antonio and becoming the San Antonio Silver Stars before the '03 season. The Silver Stars reached the WNBA Finals in '08 before being swept by the Detroit Shock 3–0. The team rebranded as the San Antonio Stars before the '14 season, then moved to Las Vegas and was renamed the Aces before the '18 campaign.
In 2020, the Aces reached the WNBA Finals and were swept by the Storm 3–0. So '25 represents the fifth trip to the finals for the franchise and the fourth in Las Vegas.