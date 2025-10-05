Historic Performances by A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Propel Aces to 2-0 WNBA Finals Lead
The Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces battled in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, with the home team once again coming out victorious. The Mercury were looking to bounce back from a tight loss in Game 1, but the combined star power of MVP A'ja Wilson and All-Star Jackie Young proved too much for Phoenix, and Las Vegas won Game 2, 91-78, to take a 2-0 series lead.
Wilson and Young combined for a whopping 60 points on the day. Wilson added 14 rebounds to complete a big-time double-double, while Young added eight assists to round out her statline. In the process, both players made WNBA Finals history.
As part of her scalding night, Young dropped 21 points in the third quarter to ensure the Mercury were kept at arm's length. Her 21 points in the frame set a new record for the most scored in one quarter in WNBA Finals history. Furthermore, she became the second player in Finals history to score 30 points in three quarters, joining Angel McCoughtry, who did so in the 2011 Finals.
For Wilson, her monstrous 28-point, 14-rebound double-double broke a tie with Liberty star Breanna Stewart for most 25-point, 10-rebound games in WNBA Finals history. It was her third such performance in the Finals.
It was a massive day from the two Las Vegas stars. Phoenix was actually leading after the first quarter, but the Aces locked down defensively in the second, giving up only 10 points to the Mercury. More importantly, they let Wilson and Young go to work. The pair eviscerated Phoenix's defense; at one point they had a combined 56 points while the Mercury had only managed 61 collectively.
A tremendous effort. The Mercury have a lot of work to do to dig out of this 2-0 hole as the series heads to Phoenix.