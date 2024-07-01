SI

Caitlin Clark Got Cool Sendoff From Fans in Phoenix After Fever’s Win Over Mercury

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs autographs for fans after defeating the Phoenix Mercury on June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Caitlin Clark picked up arguably the biggest win over her career Sunday when she led the Indiana Fever to an 88-82 victory over Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury in the desert.

Clark nearly picked up a triple-double in the win, finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. She helped spark a second-half comeback by hitting some long three-pointers and also by setting up teammates for big buckets with some sweet passes.

The massive crowd in Phoenix gave Clark quite the sendoff as she walked off the court after the game. Look at this scene as they celebrated the rookie's huge win, which was her first showdown with Taurasi.

Those fans will probably never forget witnessing this three-pointer from Clark:

The Fever are now 8-12 on the season and have won six of their last 10 games.

