Aces’ Kelsey Plum Had Bold Message for WNBA Media on Teammate A’ja Wilson’s MVP Bid
Amid Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson’s campaign for a third-career MVP award this season, it seems like one of Wilson’s staunchest supporters is playing on the court next to her.
Aces teammate Kelsey Plum, who has played with Wilson for the last six years in Vegas, gave a fierce case for why the All-Star center shouldn’t just win MVP, but should win it unanimously.
“Just another night at the office, we take it for granted, but we’re watching one of the greatest players of all time in front of our eyes,” Plum said of Wilson at a recent presser. “It’s like dang, oh yeah, A’ja had 28 [points], like, that’s crazy. You know what I mean? I’m serious, I just wish that moving forward, it’s a unanimous vote this year, you feel me?”
One reporter then told Plum that he believed Wilson was an MVP “for sure.”
Plum responded, “No, I understand, but there’s a difference between MVP and unanimous, just saying.”
Wilson won MVP in 2020 and 2022 and has finished in the top-10 of MVP voting ever since she was drafted No. 1 overall in 2018. Last season, despite the Aces winning their back-to-back WNBA championship, Wilson finished third in MVP voting behind New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas in what was the second-closest race in league history.
The recipient of the MVP award is historically determined by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters with WNBA voting privileges.
Wilson has averaged 27.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 17 games for the Aces (11-6) this season.