The Moment A’ja Wilson Scored Her 1,000th Point of the WNBA Season Was So Special
When Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson broke the all-time WNBA single-season record for points scored, one broadcast totally missed the moment.
That didn’t happen Sunday as the two-time MVP scored her 1,000th point of the WNBA season, becoming the first and only player in league history to reach that mark in a single campaign.
Wilson sank her 1,000th point on a sweet mid-range jumper in the fourth quarter of the Aces’ 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun. The home crowd in Vegas immediately erupted in cheers and the cameras panned to the Aces’ bench, who was excitedly celebrating Wilson’s impressive feat.
Wilson soaked it all in during an emotional postgame moment with her parents and was gifted the game ball in honor of her 1,000-point milestone. She ended the night with 29 points and nine rebounds to help the Aces improve to 25-13, good for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
Wilson entered Sunday’s game averaging a league-best 27.0 points and 12.1 rebounds per game and is a shoo-in for her third career MVP award this season. The 28-year-old racked up 912 points last year.