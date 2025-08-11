SI

A'ja Wilson Admits She Was Surprised to Learn She Made WNBA History With 30/20 Game

The three-time MVP said it's 'kind of a shocker' no player had done it before.

Liam McKeone

A'ja Wilson became the first player ever to record a 30/20 game on Sunday.
A'ja Wilson became the first player ever to record a 30/20 game on Sunday. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Those watching the Aces take down the Sun on Sunday night were treated to WNBA history. Las Vegas superstar A'ja Wilson went off for a huge night with 32 points and 20 rebounds to pair with five assists and two steals. The performance is the first of its kind in league history; Wilson is now the first, and only, player to ever record a 30/20 game.

Speaking to reporters afterwards Wilson expressed her surprise that she was a trailblazer in this realm.

"It's huge," the three-time MVP said, per W.G. Ramierz of the AP. "I didn't even know, as many greats as we have in this league, it's kind of a shocker that it's just now happening. It's a blessing. I love what I do. I love what I do. I love it so much, so anytime that I can come out and just play basketball the way that I love it, and the team, and we're all getting involved. I'm happy with that."

Wilson's statline is preposterous, and few players in WNBA history ever proved capable of coming close to those numbers. Plus, the shorter games compared to the NBA make it a lot more difficult to accumulate the volume Wilson did. But her surprise is still understandable. The W has been around for a while now and seen some serious talent come through, especially in the front court.

But none quite like Wilson, it would seem. What a night for the Vegas superstar.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/WNBA