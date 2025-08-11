A'ja Wilson Admits She Was Surprised to Learn She Made WNBA History With 30/20 Game
Those watching the Aces take down the Sun on Sunday night were treated to WNBA history. Las Vegas superstar A'ja Wilson went off for a huge night with 32 points and 20 rebounds to pair with five assists and two steals. The performance is the first of its kind in league history; Wilson is now the first, and only, player to ever record a 30/20 game.
Speaking to reporters afterwards Wilson expressed her surprise that she was a trailblazer in this realm.
"It's huge," the three-time MVP said, per W.G. Ramierz of the AP. "I didn't even know, as many greats as we have in this league, it's kind of a shocker that it's just now happening. It's a blessing. I love what I do. I love what I do. I love it so much, so anytime that I can come out and just play basketball the way that I love it, and the team, and we're all getting involved. I'm happy with that."
Wilson's statline is preposterous, and few players in WNBA history ever proved capable of coming close to those numbers. Plus, the shorter games compared to the NBA make it a lot more difficult to accumulate the volume Wilson did. But her surprise is still understandable. The W has been around for a while now and seen some serious talent come through, especially in the front court.
But none quite like Wilson, it would seem. What a night for the Vegas superstar.