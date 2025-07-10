Becky Hammon Gives Update on A'ja Wilson's Wrist Injury After Hard Fall
Tuesday was a breathless evening for the Las Vegas Aces and their fans, as they watched center A'ja Wilson—the team's superstar, heartbeat and three-time MVP—go down with a wrist injury. On Thursday, however, coach Becky Hammon offered an update on Wilson's status that broadly pointed in the right direction.
According to Hammon via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Wilson did not break a bone and the team is calling her injury a sprain. There is no timetable for her return, but it is known that she will miss the Aces' game against the Washington Mystics Thursday.
Wilson, 28, is averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 16 games this season.
She exited Tuesday's game against the New York Liberty early after an awkward landing on a layup attempt in the second quarter. The Liberty went on to win that game 87–78.
Las Vegas is currently 9–10, and would miss the playoffs if the season ended Thursday.