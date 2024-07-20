Aliyah Boston on Standing Up for Caitlin Clark: 'Always Build Players Up'
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston has not been shy to hype Caitlin Clark up for her performances during her rookie season.
Both All-Stars and former No. 1 picks, teammates Boston and Clark often find themselves together at the podium after a Fever game. While Clark has, at times, downplayed her accomplishments and instead credited her teammates, Boston has been sure to speak up and recognize Clark's achievements.
When Clark recently set the WNBA single-game assists record, Boston interjected Clark's humble reply, saying, “She’s going to say it means nothing, but I think it’s pretty cool.” Earlier in the season, Boston also spoke up as Clark discussed recording the first triple-double in Fever history and the first ever by a WNBA rookie, saying, “She’s so humble, isn’t she? That’s pretty cool, Caitlin. Great job, sister.”
Those are just a few instances of Boston speaking highly of her teammate, with Clark having referred to Boston as someone who "always has [her] back" and she can "lean on" in any situation. When asked why it is important for her to speak up during those moments, Boston acknowledged she wants to set a tone of uplifting players.
"I think that the best way for our league to continue to grow and flourish is to always build players up," Boston says. "There are too many narratives with bad intentions or that don’t build up our league, and I think it’s important to focus on accomplishments on the court more than anything else."
Boston, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, is committed to participating in those meaningful narratives to advance the game. The two-time All-Star took part in a panel with TOGETHXR and Aflac during WNBA All-Star weekend to discuss the support she has seen for women's basketball this season and the importance of further growth.
"It’s been truly amazing to see the level of support and attention that the league has been getting this year," Boston said. "This momentum has been building for a while and I’m really happy to see it get to a point where people are noticing what this league has to offer."
Still, as Boston said, "We need to ensure that we are building players up rather than trying to tear them down." She is doing her part in supporting her teammates and making sure their success doesn't go unnoticed.