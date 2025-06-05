Allen Iverson Compares Angel Reese to a NBA Legend He Knows Very Well
Angel Reese's second year in the WNBA hasn't gone as well as she would have hoped, with the Chicago Sky sitting at the bottom of the league with a 2-4 record. But she has at least one reason to smile after NBA legend Allen Iverson recently sung her praises, comparing her to none other than himself.
Iverson opened up to People about his relationship with Reebok nearly three decades after signing an iconic endorsement deal with the company back when he was on the Philadelphia 76ers. The 11-time All-Star is currently the vice president of basketball at Reebok and spoke glowingly about the company's bright future, having signed young WNBA talent like Reese, DiJonai Carrington and Lexie Brown.
Reese, who will launch her signature shoe through Reebok in 2026, has admittely struggled early on in the young season, averaging 10.0 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 31.1% from the field through six games.
Yet, Iverson seems to have nothing but confidence in the Sky star, going as far to say that Reese reminded him of himself back in the day.
"I love everything about her," Iverson said, via People. "I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop-wise and on a personal level too."
That's some seriously high praise for the 23-year-old. Though Reese could work on improving her shooting percentages, she's developed into a feisty rim defender for the Sky and hasn't lost her step off the glass. After setting a double-double streak record (15) in her rookie season, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to record at least 450 career points and 450 career rebounds in the Sky's 2025 season-opener.
For now, Reese will be focused on helping the Sky turn their season around, starting with Saturday's matchup against an Indiana Fever team that will be missing Caitlin Clark.