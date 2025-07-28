Alyssa Thomas Sets WNBA History With Dominant Performance in Mercury Win vs. Mystics
Phoenix Mercury star forward Alyssa Thomas has been doing it all on WNBA floors for a while.
Even she outdid herself with her most recent performance, dropping 27 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the Mercury's 88-72 win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday. It was Thomas's 20th game of the season and, with the outstanding game, she became the first player in WNBA history with at least 175 assists and 150 rebounds in their first 20 games, per ESPN.
She's the WNBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles by a landslide. She has 16 triple-doubles including both regular season and playoff action, while no other player has more than four (Sabrina Ionescu). She's currently leading the league in assists per game with 9.4 while also averaging eight rebounds a contest, which is a top-10 mark.
The six-time All-Star spent her first 10 WNBA seasons with the Connecticut Sun before she was dealt to the Mercury over the offseason. In her first season in Phoenix, she's putting up 15.1 points per game alongside her co-stars Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper. Thomas leads the 16-9 Mercury in rebounds, assists and steals per game.