SI

Alyssa Thomas Sets WNBA History With Dominant Performance in Mercury Win vs. Mystics

The Mercury star showed out on Sunday.

Blake Silverman

Alyssa Thomas continues to do it all on the court
Alyssa Thomas continues to do it all on the court / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Phoenix Mercury star forward Alyssa Thomas has been doing it all on WNBA floors for a while.

Even she outdid herself with her most recent performance, dropping 27 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the Mercury's 88-72 win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday. It was Thomas's 20th game of the season and, with the outstanding game, she became the first player in WNBA history with at least 175 assists and 150 rebounds in their first 20 games, per ESPN.

She's the WNBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles by a landslide. She has 16 triple-doubles including both regular season and playoff action, while no other player has more than four (Sabrina Ionescu). She's currently leading the league in assists per game with 9.4 while also averaging eight rebounds a contest, which is a top-10 mark.

The six-time All-Star spent her first 10 WNBA seasons with the Connecticut Sun before she was dealt to the Mercury over the offseason. In her first season in Phoenix, she's putting up 15.1 points per game alongside her co-stars Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper. Thomas leads the 16-9 Mercury in rebounds, assists and steals per game.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/WNBA