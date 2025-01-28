Sun Receive Two Players, Draft Pick From Mercury for Five-Time All-Star Alyssa Thomas
The WNBA landscape was shaken up Tuesday as the Phoenix Mercury reportedly finalized a deal to acquire five-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun.
ESPN's Alexa Philippou initially reported the deal which can't be made official until WNBA free agency begins on Feb. 1. While the full trade details didn't immediately surface with a few days left before the sign-and-trade can formally take place, the players and assets Connecticut received for parting with their do it all star have now come to light.
The Sun will receive guard Natasha Cloud, wing Rebecca Allen and the No. 12 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft in exchange for Thomas. Ty Harris will also head to Phoenix in the deal. The full trade was initially reported by Howard Megdal of The Next and later confirmed by Philippou.
Cloud signed a two-year, $400,000 deal with Phoenix last offseason. She started 38 games for the Mercury and averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this past season. Allen returns to Connecticut after one season in Phoenix which was cut short after she suffered a hamstring injury while preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics with Australia.
Harris has been a key piece for the Sun over her two seasons with the team. In 2024, she stepped into the starting point guard spot and averaged 10.5 points and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 39.5% from three.
Connecticut presumedly presses the rebuild button after they cored Thomas, which meant she could only leave the team by trade. Cored players receive an offer for a one-year, supermax contract and must sign off on any potential trade destination. Thomas's fiancé and former teammate with the Sun, DeWanna Bonner, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could choose to rejoin Thomas with the Mercury.
Bonner started her WNBA career with the Mercury and spent 10 seasons with the team before she joined the Sun in 2020. She's a six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time champion, winning both titles while in Phoenix.
The Mercury will look different next season with Thomas alongside Kahleah Copper. Longtime Mercury stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi may not be back as Griner explores free agency and Taurasi mulls retirement.