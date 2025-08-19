SI

Fever Receive Unfortunate News on Sophie Cunningham After Knee Injury

Cunningham suffered a scary knee injury on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Fever's Sophie Cunningham will miss the rest of the 2025 season.
The Fever will be without Sophie Cunningham for the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering an MCL tear during Sunday's game vs. the Sun.

Cunningham underwent an MRI on Monday. She suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game, and the trainers helped her off the court. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery, the team shared.

Now the Fever will be without two of their star players for the time being as Caitlin Clark remains out since July 15 with a groin injury. Clark is expected to make a return to the court before the season ends.

Through 30 game appearances and 13 starts, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

The Fever in turn signed guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract and released guard Kyra Lambert. Indiana currently sits sixth in the league with a 19-16 record. They'll try to hold onto that positioning in order to make the playoffs, which begin next month.

