Angel Reese Addresses Charter Flight Discourse With Thinly-Veiled Jab at Caitlin Clark
The Chicago Sky picked up a big win against the New York Liberty on Thursday night, 90–81, and Angel Reese had plenty to say in the aftermath.
The rookie provided 13 points and nine rebounds in the win to give the Sky their second victory of the season, and she delivered a pointed message after the game.
"And that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight," wrote Reese on X, alongside a kissing emoji.
There's been plenty of discussion about the WNBA in recent days, with popular NBA figures such as LeBron James and Charles Barkley offering their sentiments on the treatment former Iowa star and 2024 No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark has received since entering the league.
Both James and Barkley indicated that players in the WNBA should thank Clark for the spotlight she's brought to the league. Barkley specifically noted the introduction of private charter flights for teams, something that the league implemented this year.
"Y'all should be thanking that girl for getting y'all a-- private charters, all the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA," said Barkley on Wednesday.
Clark, who was drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever, is undeniably the league's main attraction. She, however, remains winless through five games in her WNBA career, something Reese seemingly referenced with her comments. While the charter flights are a great benefit for players, they aren't translating to the win column in Indiana, and Reese didn't mince words while soaking in the second victory of her young career.