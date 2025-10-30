You Can Now Watch Angel Reese’s Feature Film Debut in New Netflix Movie
Angel Reese can officially add movie star to her resume. The Chicago Sky forward is featured in the new Kathryn Bigelow movie A House of Dynamite which just hit Netflix last weekend. Reese can count herself among a number of stars in the movie who did a lot with very little screen time.
Reese appears as herself in a scene where the president, played by Idris Elba, visits a WNBA-related event at the "Jump Shot Girls Basketball Camp." As the unnamed president walks into the arena he's asked by a member of the press, "Who has a better three-point shot, you or Angel." POTUS, who in the previous scene said he has bad knees, opts not to answer the question. It's unclear if he knows that Reese is 7-for-38 from three in her career.
Elba does take two shots on-camera in the film and makes one. Reese's only real line in the movie is complimenting him for making the shot. Still, her name appears on the scoreboard and she got to attend the film's premiere at the New York Film Festival.
The film also stars two actors from HBO'sWinning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty : Tracy Letts, who played Jack McKinney, and Jason Clark, who very colorfully portrayed Jerry West.
As for Reese, she's now been featured in a major motion picture and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this month.