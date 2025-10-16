Angel Reese Took Her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Debut Very Seriously
Angel Reese walked the runway in the Victoria's Secret fashion show this week, becoming the first professional athlete to ever get her wings. Reese took the high-profile assignment very seriously, revealing in a pre-show interview that she had hired a coach to help her perfect her walk.
Reese said that she was destined to walk in the show because of her first name. She attended last year's show and according to Vogue posted an Instagram story saying "I'm going to be a Victoria's Secret model one day." Exactly one year later she was.
Before the show she was interviewed by Zanna Roberts Rassi who came prepared with some basketball-centric softball questions and seemed surprised by how seriously Reese took both her questions and her preparation for the event.
How Angel Reese prepared for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Rassi asked Reese how similar it was to prepare for a basketball game and the Victoria's Secret show, Reese said, "It's the same. It's the same. You trust your work. I've been working with a modeling coach. I hired a modeling coach to perfect my walk. You can ask everybody here. I walked yesterday and it was together."
Rassi then asked if she had been practicing her walk around her living room or something like that. Again, Reese was not fooling around. "No, I've had an actual walking coach," said Reese. "Like, I've actually been to a place and done it."
Reese also did some film study to prepare, telling Vogue that she watched tape of Tyra Banks, Namoi Campbell and Adriana Lima.
Angel Reese's debut runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Rees modeled two different looks on the runway at her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut. The first with a large, flower-covered wrap and the second with some very pointy wings which officially made Angel an angel.
In addition to Reese's historic appearance, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee also walked the runway during the Pink halftime show.