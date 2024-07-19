Angel Reese, Arike Ogunbowale Hit Half-Court Shots for Cash Prize at All-Star Practice
WNBA All-Star weekend is officially upon us, with the three-point contest set for Friday night at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Some of the All-Star squad was testing their range early during the Team WNBA practice session ahead of Saturday's clash against the Olympic squad.
During Friday's practice, a handful of the team could be attempting half court shots with a cash prize for the winner. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark heaved a shot from mid-court but wasn't able to knock it down. Immediately after, fellow first-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese had a go from long distance, and she nailed the shot in spectacular fashion.
After draining the shot, Reese excitedly raised her hand in the air while her teammates cheered and offered her high fives.
Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale also splashed a half-court shot during Friday's practice, so both she and Reese were able to cash in on their efforts. Cheryl Miller was true to her word, doling out the cash prize to both of the contest's winners at half court.
Although neither Ogunbowale nor Reese will be taking part in this year's three-point contest, which gets underway at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday evening, there still figures to be plenty of range on display from the five participating sharpshooters.