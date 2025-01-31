Angel Reese Brought Her Mom to Tears After Giving Her Heartwarming Birthday Gift
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese gave her mom a birthday she'll never forget on the latest episode of her podcast Unapologetically Angel. Reese's mom, who is also named Angel, was the special guest on Reese's latest podcast, which was taped the same day as her mom's birthday.
For the occasion, Reese surprised her mom with a small birthday cake before unveiling the real surprise, that Reese had paid off her mom's mortgage to let her retire.
"For your birthday today, you said that if your mortgage was paid off, you would retire," Reese told her mom. "... So your mortgage today has been paid. You don't have to worry about your mortgage no more, and if you want to work and still keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy."
Reese's mom was immediately taken aback, so much so that she nearly dropped her birthday cake. "Oh my goodness!" her mom exclaimed. "Are you serious?"
Reese's mom was overcome with emotion and teared up by her daughter's life changing gift. Reese went in to hug her mom before singing "Happy Birthday" to close out the podcast.
Thursday proved to be a transformational day for the Reese family. Along with the incredible birthday gift from Reese to her mom, McDonald's announced a new partnership with Reese that boasts a meal special in her name — "the Angel Reese Special." The special, a BBQ bacon quarter pounder with cheese, fries, and a drink, marks the first time that McDonald's has partnered with a female athlete for a meal special.