McDonald's Announces Historic Sponsorship Deal With Angel Reese
Angel Reese enjoyed an amazing 2024 in which she finished up her impressive collegiate basketball career and was drafted by the Chicago Sky, where she shined as a rookie and broke multiple WNBA records. It seems 2025 is off to a good start for the former LSU standout as she's playing in the Unrivaled league down in Miami and now has her own McDonald's meal.
On Thursday the fast food chain announced a new partnership with Reese boasting a new meal special. It's a historic sponsorship as it will be the first time McDonald's has teamed up with a female athlete for a meal special.
The most important information: the meal special is a BBQ bacon quarter pounder with cheese and a new barbecue sauce with fries and a drink.
A fun opportunity for Reese and another landmark moment that highlights the skyrocketing popularity of women's sports in the country over the last year.
On top of all that, it's another huge milestone for Reese, who keeps pushing the boundaries no matter what.