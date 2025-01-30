SI

McDonald's Announces Historic Sponsorship Deal With Angel Reese

Reese will have her own meal special with the fast food chain, the first ever for a female athlete.

Liam McKeone

Angel Reese
Angel Reese / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Angel Reese enjoyed an amazing 2024 in which she finished up her impressive collegiate basketball career and was drafted by the Chicago Sky, where she shined as a rookie and broke multiple WNBA records. It seems 2025 is off to a good start for the former LSU standout as she's playing in the Unrivaled league down in Miami and now has her own McDonald's meal.

On Thursday the fast food chain announced a new partnership with Reese boasting a new meal special. It's a historic sponsorship as it will be the first time McDonald's has teamed up with a female athlete for a meal special.

The most important information: the meal special is a BBQ bacon quarter pounder with cheese and a new barbecue sauce with fries and a drink.

A fun opportunity for Reese and another landmark moment that highlights the skyrocketing popularity of women's sports in the country over the last year.

On top of all that, it's another huge milestone for Reese, who keeps pushing the boundaries no matter what.

More of the Latest Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/WNBA