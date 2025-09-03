Angel Reese Makes Blunt Admission About Her WNBA Future Amid Sky Struggles
The Chicago Sky has shown little in the last few years to be considered a successful WNBA franchise. Star Angel Reese is out to change that.
Reese has been able to replicate her individual success in her second year in Chicago, setting a number of impressive rebounding records, but her off-the-glass efficiency hasn't translated to team wins. With the Sky (9-30) set to miss the playoffs for the second straight season, Reese opened up about what she wants to see from the front office in order to right the ship.
"I’m not settling for the same s--- we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. ... I think the priority is being able to convince [free agents] that this is an organization that is going in the right direction."
Since Reese was drafted by the Sky ahead of the 2024 season, the team fired first-year coach Teresa Witherspoon—whom Reese was reportedly very close with— and continues to struggle to build a winning or even competitive roster. In recent years, the organization hasn't been able to convince many big-name players to come to Chicago, with their last major free agent acquisition being Emma Meesseeman back in 2022.
More notable names have chosen to leave rather than join the Sky for most of the franchise's history, and Reese has made clear she wants that narrative to change.
If not, the LSU product may not stick around, either.
Reese, who's wrapping up the second year of her rookie contract, is all but guaranteed to remain with the Sky until 2027. But the 23-year-old unexpectedly admitted that she hasn't set down firm roots in Chicago and would entertain a move in the future, should the Sky's woes continue or worsen.
"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want," Reese said. "I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."
Reese and fellow 2024 draftee Kamilla Cardoso are arguably the only untouchables on the Sky roster right now, which is in desperate need of capable shooting guards and ball-handlers. As free agency looms, so does Reese's doubts about her WNBA future.