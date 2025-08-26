Angel Reese Makes WNBA History With 46th Double-Double
Angel Reese is officially on top of the WNBA history books after she tallied her 46th career double-double in just her second season in the league. The Sky star now holds the record for logging the most double-doubles in her first two seasons after her performance on Monday night.
Reese surpassed Tina Charles's record from the 2010-11 seasons, in which Charles notched 45 double-doubles with the Sun in two seasons.
The Sky star made history on Monday night after scoring 10 points and totaling 17 rebounds for a double-double. She also added four assists, three steals and one block during Chicago's 79-74 loss to the Aces. It was Reese's 20th double-double of the 2025 season.
Throughout Reese's two WNBA seasons so far, she's achieved two impressive double-double streaks. During her rookie campaign, Reese made WNBA history by logging 15 straight double-double performances. The previous record was held by Candace Parker at 12 consecutive games. This season, Reese held a 10 consecutive game streak of posting double-doubles. She did get another double-double in the next game she appeared in to make that total technically at 11, but she missed two contests in between.
With seven regular season games left, Reese has the opportunity to continue adding to her record.