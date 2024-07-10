Chicago Sky Made Sure Angel Reese Extended Her Double-Double Streak in Final Seconds
The Chicago Sky held a 76–69 advantage over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday afternoon and were in possession of the basketball with no shot clock violation standing between them and a victory.
They could have dribbled out the remaining time but instead opted to feed Angel Reese, who had nine points at the time, in the post so she could WNBA-record double-double streak to 14 games. That's a choice that was made and there's nothing anyone can do now but vigorously debate the unwritten rules of it all.
Atlanta's Tina Charles did what she could to help Reese reach double figures by fouling her and sending her to the line, where the Sky rookie made both attempts to finish with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
No one on the Dream seemed to be particularly bothered by the attempt to get a meaningless bucket in the waning seconds so people without any stakes in the matter probably don't need to be too aggrieved. Still, it's interesting to see the on-court reaction to this as opposed to, say, that time Ricky Davis tried to get what he needed in garbage time.
Reese will go for her 15th consecutive double double on Thursday night against the New York Liberty, who should be expecting her to use the full 40 minutes to get it.