Angel Reese’s Coach Had Sweetest Reaction to Her Confident Postgame Comment

WNBA fans loved seeing this from Teresa Weatherspoon.

Angel Reese had a huge game in the Chicago Sky's 88-87 comeback win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday, finishing with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

After the game Reese had a perfect three-word message to critics while conducting an interview on the court following the final whistle.

Then a few moments later she made her coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, look very proud with a message she shared about her game and how she's able to give so much every time she takes the floor.

“I’m just hoopin'," Reese said. "I’m from Baltimore, this is what I do. I come out and perform and I do whatever it takes to win.”

Look at Weatherspoon's awesome reaction:

Fans loved it:

