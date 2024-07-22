Angel Reese Dealt With Relatable Travel Issue on Flight to Paris
Angel Reese's first WNBA All-Star Weekend was quite successful. While she decided to take in the sights and declined her Skills Competition invite, the Chicago Sky rookie helped Team WNBA take down Team USA in Saturday night's showcase with yet another double-double. Reese posted 12 points and 11 rebounds in 18 minutes of play during the All-Stars' 117-109 victory.
With her All-Star debut in the books, Reese went off to Paris. She, like fellow rookie standout Caitlin Clark, was not invited to be part of Team USA and will not be participating in the 2024 Olympics. But with the Games coming right smack dab in the middle of the WNBA season, the league gave everybody a month off. Reese, ESPN mentioned over the weekend, is heading overseas for a vacation where she'll get some workouts and shopping in as she enjoys the Olympic festivities in the city.
On Monday, though, Reese revealed she encountered a time-honored travel problem— her luggage was lost by her airline.
"they lost our bags & said we only get '$100 in euros' to shop until they find them but we made it to Paris," Reese said on X, formerly Twitter.
A tough blow. Especially since $100 in Euros isn't going to get you very far in the clothes shopping department in Paris of all cities.
It's easy to empathize with Reese. Because who among us hasn't been there at one point or another?