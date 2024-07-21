Angel Reese Gives Young Fan Her Shoes in Priceless Exchange After All-Star Game
A young fan experienced a moment of a lifetime after Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game when Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese gifted the young fan with her game-worn shoes.
The young girl held a poster stacked with Reese's Pieces candy, to pay homage to the Chicago Sky rookie's name, and it read "Angel, I'll trade u all of these 4 your shoes."
Reese, who became the first WNBA rookie to hit a double-double in All-Star Game history, noticed the poster and immediately took her shoes off to hand to the young girl. She signed the shoes and handed them back to the girl, who shouted "Thank you, Angel!" Reese walked away without taking any of the girl's candy, too.
The fan was beaming after the heartwarming exchange.
Reese finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in Team WNBA's 117–109 win over Team USA on Saturday night. Reese, and the rest of the WNBA not participating in the Paris Olympics, will now have about a month break before the WNBA returns to action.