Angel Reese Had Fired Up Reaction After Rose Won First Unrivaled Championship
Rose became the inaugural champions of Unrivaled, the upstart women's 3-on-3 basketball league, on Monday when they defeated Vinyl 62–54 in the league's first championship game. Brittney Sykes hit the game-winning free throw, sealing the Rose's title. Chelsea Gray was named the Unrivaled Finals MVP.
The Rose managed to power through for the championship despite missing Kahleah Copper, Natasha Hiedeman and Angel Reese due to injury. Reese, the league's Defensive Player of the Year, missed both the semifinal and final after injuring her hand in the second quarter of the regular season finale.
Though Reese was not in attendance or able to play, she was still pumped to see her team win, and even joined in the press conference on Facetime. After the Rose victory, Reese posted on X, "WHAT YALL GON SAY NOW??" with a rose emoji.
Reese also posted sweet messages to both her teammates and coach, Nola Henry. "SO PROUD OF THIS GROUP MAN!" Reese wrote.
"Nola is so deserving!" Reese wrote of her coach. "The youngest black woman but you the BIGGEST! Smell your flowers! WHEN YOU SEE IT, YOU CAN BE IT!"
Over her first Unrivaled season, Reese averaged 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. She led the league in rebounds per game, and now adds an Unrivaled championship with her NCAA championship in her collection.