Angel Reese Fires Back at Critics Over Attending Ravens, Bears Home Games
Angel Reese enjoyed a record-breaking rookie season in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky this year. In her first offseason as a pro, Reese has decided to take in the NFL sights.
She appeared on the sideline to watch her hometown Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football last week. On Sunday, she did the same for the Chicago Bears, with the team's social media announcing her presence before they took on the Carolina Panthers.
Some called Reese out for supporting two teams, and the Bleacher Report X account said she's "on an NFL tour." Reese took the opportunity to fire back and bluntly stated that she's supporting the Ravens as a native of Baltimore and the Bears because she plays there.
Reese seems to be quite the good-luck charm if anything. The Ravens easily beat the Bills as she watched from the stands last week, and the Bears jumped out to a big lead at halftime as Caleb Williams enjoyed by far his best two quarters as a pro. Maybe fans should be hoping she does go on an NFL tour to support their favorite team, because things are going well right now for her squads.