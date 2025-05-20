Angel Reese Gives First Comments on WNBA Investigation into Possible Hate Speech
On Sunday, one day after the Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky to open the 2025 WNBA season, the league announced an investigation into alleged racial comments made by fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. These comments were reportedly directed at Angel Reese, according to the Associated Press. On Tuesday, Reese gave her first public comments on the situation.
Speaking to media during Sky practice, Reese talked about how much she appreciated the support she's received from the team, the league, and others.
"Obviously there's no place in this league for that," Reese said. "I think the WNBA, our team, our organization has done a great job supporting me. I've had communication from everyone, from so many people across this league... Going through this whole process, it could happen to me. It could happen to anyone. I think they've done a great job in supporting us in this."
When asked specifically about the WNBA launching an investigation so quickly, Reese expressed her view that every player in the league deserves to be treated with respect.
"They understand that this is the priority," said the former LSU star. "Obviously there's no place for this. I think two days before they put out (the No Hate No Speech initiative). Obviously the women in this league, they know that and they know there's no space in that. I believe every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect and want to come to work and just have fun and have a great environment to work at. I think they've done a great job putting that out and obviously they're going to respond as they need to."
On Monday Caitlin Clark had a similar message when asked about the situation, condemning the language allegedly used and expressed her trust in the WNBA to do the right thing with the investigation.
Reese had 12 points and 17 rebounds in her team's 93-58 loss on Saturday.