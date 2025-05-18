Fever Release Statement After Alleged Racial Slurs Aimed at Sky Star Angel Reese
The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 93-58 in their season opener on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a contest that was initially highlighted by a flagrant foul committed by Fever star Caitlin Clark on Sky forward Angel Reese.
After the game, the story became something much more grim. The Associated Press reported that the WNBA is investigating alleged racial comments aimed at Reese by fans in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The WNBA on Sunday released a statement confirming an investigation into the alleged incident.
"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms - they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."
The Fever also released a statement regarding the alleged incident.
"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday's game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation. We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said in a statement.