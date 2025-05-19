Caitlin Clark Addresses WNBA Investigation Into Fan Behavior at Fever-Sky Game
On Sunday, news broke that the WNBA was investigating allegations of racial slurs from fans at the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game aimed at Angel Reese, the AP was first to report. In a statement after the news, the league said it condemns "racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms" and said it was looking into the matter. The Fever confirmed they too were aware of the allegations and planned to work with the W to get to the bottom of it.
On Monday, Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was asked about the allegations. She said she didn't hear anything that was said, but she trusts the league to investigate the situation and do the right thing.
"It's super loud in here," Clark said while speaking to reporters during Fever practice on Monday. "Although I didn't hear anything, I think that's why they're doing the investigation. That's why they're looking into it. That doesn't mean that nothing happened. You just trust the league's investigation and I'm sure they'll do the right thing."
Clark went on to condemn the alleged comments.
"There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society," she said. "We certainly want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience."
Clark and Reese got into a minor altercation on the court during Saturday's 93-58 Fever victory following a flagrant foul from the Fever point guard on the Sky center. Reese didn't take kindly to the act and earned a technical foul for her reaction, but dismissed the moment after the game as a "basketball play" and said the referees got it right by upgrading it to a Flagrant 1 but nothing more. For her part, Clark said she committed a hard take foul, but didn't witness the fireworks that unfolded afterwards.
As the players and fans await the outcome of the WNBA's investigation, the Fever play the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, while the Sky host the New York Liberty on Thursday night.