Angel Reese Had Funny Line After Old Photo With Geno Auriemma Resurfaces
Angel Reese is enjoying some much deserved time off after a successful rookie season in the WNBA but she did take a moment Monday to reply to a surprising throwback photo that someone shared on social media.
Reese spent her first two years of college at Maryland where she averaged double figures in points each season. She then transfered to LSU where she won a national championship in her junior season and then lost to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight in her senior season.
Things might have been a lot different for Reese and women's college basketball if she ended up going to UConn. How close was that to happening? We don't know, but we do now know that this photo of Reese in a UConn sweatshirt standing next to Geno Auriemma exists, and it's pretty great.
Reese had a funny line about it, saying: "let’s put this picture back WHEREVER yall found it."
Too good.
You have to think Auriemma would have loved to coach such a special talent as Reese.