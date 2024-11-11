SI

Angel Reese Had Funny Line After Old Photo With Geno Auriemma Resurfaces  

Andy Nesbitt

Angel Reese won a national championship at LSU.
Angel Reese won a national championship at LSU. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Angel Reese is enjoying some much deserved time off after a successful rookie season in the WNBA but she did take a moment Monday to reply to a surprising throwback photo that someone shared on social media.

Reese spent her first two years of college at Maryland where she averaged double figures in points each season. She then transfered to LSU where she won a national championship in her junior season and then lost to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight in her senior season.

Things might have been a lot different for Reese and women's college basketball if she ended up going to UConn. How close was that to happening? We don't know, but we do now know that this photo of Reese in a UConn sweatshirt standing next to Geno Auriemma exists, and it's pretty great.

Reese had a funny line about it, saying: "let’s put this picture back WHEREVER yall found it."

Too good.

You have to think Auriemma would have loved to coach such a special talent as Reese.

More From Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA