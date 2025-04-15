Angel Reese Used One Word to Describe Hailey Van Lith’s Outfit at WNBA Draft
In this story:
The 2025 WNBA draft was held on Monday night and it didn't take long for Hailey Van Lith to hear her name get called as she went to the Chicago Sky with the No. 11 pick.
The former TCU guard will now be teammates again with Angel Reese, who had a strong rookie season last year. The two played one year together at LSU in 2023-24, which ended with the Tigers losing to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight.
Reese is fired up to be teammates again with Van Lith and she also loved the guard's draft night outfit as she used just one word to celebrate the look: "ATE."
Reese and Van Lith will see Clark again soon as the Chicago Sky face the Indiana Fever in their first game of the season on May 17.
More WNBA on Sports Illustrated
Published