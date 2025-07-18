SI

Angel Reese Shared Hilarious 'Mebound' Moment With Teammates During All-Star Practice

Props to her for leaning into it.

Brigid Kennedy

Reese does, in fact, lead the league in rebounds (12.6) at the moment.
The WNBA's Team Collier appeared in excellent spirits during their All-Star Game practice on Friday afternoon, during which the squad had Angel Reese in stitches with their embrace of her now-signature "mebounds."

What started as a joke among the WNBA community—Reese has a knack for grabbing rebounds off her own missed shots, hence the phrase "mebound"—has turned into a smart branding opportunity for the Chicago Sky forward, who astutely filed to trademark the term in early June.

And though it could have been a moment of frustration for the LSU export, who does, in fact, lead the league in rebounds right now (12.6), she instead leaned into the trolling—and so did, it would appear, her All-Star teammates.

In a clip shared on TikTok on Friday, players on Team Collier, including Courtney Williams, Paige Bueckers, and Allisha Gray, could be heard shouting "mebound! mebound!" while taking some shots during practice. All the while, a clearly amused Reese watched on.

Watch that below:

A wholesome moment.

We'll see how many "mebounds" Reese racks up on Saturday, when Team Collier faces off against Team Clark starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

