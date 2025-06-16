Angel Reese Shuts Down Fan's Troll Attempt by Trademarking Phrase Hurled at Her As Insult
Angel Reese is turning a negative into a positive.
Fans online have dubbed Reese's tendency to rebound her own misses as "mebounds," and it didn't take long for her to capitalize on that. After someone claimed Reese should trademark it, it appears she did just that.
Reese has officially filed a trademark for "Mebounds" and has claimed she enjoys the trolling because it tends to lead to good ideas.
The 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward is having a stellar second WNBA season. Through 10 games she's averaging 10.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.7 minutes per contest. Like she did as a rookie, Reese is leading the WNBA in rebounds during the 2025 campaign.
On Sunday, she also notched her first career triple-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Now she's going to trademark the word her critics have been attempting to use against her.