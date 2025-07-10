Angel Reese Had an Incredible Sequence Involving a Lost Contact
The Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 87-76 on Wednesday night. Angel Reese had 15 points and 11 rebounds on the same day it was announced she would be on the cover of NBA 2K26 and Reebok unveiled her first signature shoe.
Reese helped put the game away in the fourth quarter with back-to-back baskets that were even more impressive when you realized she had a contact knocked out of her eye on one shot and only had one contact in during the second.
Oh, and she found the contact, carried it back on defense, got a steal and then handed her contact to her coach.
That's a rather impressive sequence. That's the kind of effort that has her leading the WNBA in rebounding (by a wide margin) again.
Reese also had one assist during the game, and it was a beauty as she hit Elizabeth Williams under the basket for a layup on a sort of overhead no-look pass.