Reebok, Angel Reese Unveil WNBA Star's First Signature Shoe
Angel Reese's ascent continues with a signature shoe.
In this story:
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is continuing her ascent as one of the premier players in the game with the release of her own signature shoe.
Reese has partnered with Reebok for the release of the "Angel Reese 1's." Reebok made the announcement official on Wednesday morning.
There is no official release date of the shoe, but it's fair to assume that an announcement on date is imminent.
In 18 games this season for the Sky, Reese is averaging 13.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 41.5% shooting from the floor. She has improved her shooting percentage by 2.5 points from her rookie season a year ago, a testament to her work around the rim, where she is finishing around the hoop much better than she did in 2024.
More WNBA on Sports Illustrated
Published