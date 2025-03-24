SI

Angel Reese Had Special Message About Her Mom While Watching Her Brother Win NCAA Tournament Game

Andy Nesbitt

Angel Reese loved seeing her brother's Maryland team beat Colorado State in the NCAA tournament on Sunday.
/ Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Angel Reese is used to making March Madness memories of her own but on Sunday night she was more than happy to watch her younger brother, Julian Reese, do that as he had 15 points in Maryland's dramatic win over Colorado State in the men's NCAA tournament.

Angel Reese powered LSU to the 2023 women's national championship and was the No. 7 pick in last year's WNBA draft. Now she's currently one of the biggest Maryland fans and she can't wait to go watch them play No. 1-seed Florida in San Francisco on Thursday night.

While watching Sunday's buzzer-beating win for Maryland she had a nice shoutout for her mom, Angel Webb, after she was brought up on the broadcast: "Family business! We get it from our momma!"

Julian Reese's Maryland team will face its toughest test of the year against Florida but they'll have his older sister in their corner.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

