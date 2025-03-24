Angel Reese Had Special Message About Her Mom While Watching Her Brother Win NCAA Tournament Game
Angel Reese is used to making March Madness memories of her own but on Sunday night she was more than happy to watch her younger brother, Julian Reese, do that as he had 15 points in Maryland's dramatic win over Colorado State in the men's NCAA tournament.
Angel Reese powered LSU to the 2023 women's national championship and was the No. 7 pick in last year's WNBA draft. Now she's currently one of the biggest Maryland fans and she can't wait to go watch them play No. 1-seed Florida in San Francisco on Thursday night.
While watching Sunday's buzzer-beating win for Maryland she had a nice shoutout for her mom, Angel Webb, after she was brought up on the broadcast: "Family business! We get it from our momma!"
Julian Reese's Maryland team will face its toughest test of the year against Florida but they'll have his older sister in their corner.