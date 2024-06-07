Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey Shared Sweet Moment on Court After Sky's Win Over Mystics
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky improved to 4–5 on the season after defeating the Washington Mystics on Thursday night, and the rookie forward had a special visitor in attendance at Capital One Arena.
LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey, who coached Reese for the final two seasons of her college career, took up the opportunity to see her former star player in a game at the next level, and the pair could be seen sharing a heartwarming celebration after the Sky's victory.
It was certainly a homecoming to remember for the Maryland native, as Reese dropped her third career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, alongside a career-high five steals.
Mulkey was seated courtside for the game, and she and Reese exchanged a big hug after the 79–71 victory. Reese could also be seen celebrating with her family on the court, too.
Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, won a national championship with Mulkey at LSU in 2023, defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the title game.
Chicago had lost four of its last five games heading into Thursday's tilt against the Mystics, but they got back on track with the win, thanks to a big outing from their prized rookie, who was making her first appearance since being ejected during the team's clash against the New York Liberty earlier this week.