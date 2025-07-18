Angel Reese Opened Up on Impact of Cyberbullying in Honest Interview Ahead of ASG
Angel Reese is slated to compete for Team Collier in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. First, though, the Chicago Sky star got vulnerable in an interview with ESPN.
On Friday, ahead of the WNBA Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, Reese sat down with Elle Duncan to discuss a variety of topics. Duncan asked Reese about her campaign against cyberbullying and how vitriol from fans online has affected Reese's life. She opened up and gave a very honest answer about how the hatred she was seeing spiked after she won the 2023 national title at LSU.
"I've experienced it," Reese said. "It was hard for me in the beginning. After I won the national championship, my whole life changed. That was the first time I had seen negativity like that on social media. I thought I had a huge following before but it skyrocketed to millions. It was bigger than basketball when they were finding my address, my car. I had to change my whole lifestyle. It doesn't bother me as much anymore just because I feel like I've built a thicker skin but not everybody has a thick skin."
Reese went on to reveal that other WNBA players come up to her to check on her in light of the negativity directed towards her, giving her a feeling of camaraderie she hadn't yet enjoyed as a professional.
"This is the closest I've been to these players," she said. "Last year I wasn't that close. When I was in Phoenix (for the 2024 All-Star Game), I was very quiet. I didn't talk to anybody. That's what I really love about this league: being able to have sisters. I don't have any sisters. Being able to have sisters here who really, really care about me and knowing I can take that and transform that into the community."
Reese is clearly growing as a force in the community in her second season in the WNBA spotlight. On the court, the All-Star has continued to establish her dominance as one of the best rebounders in the game while increasing her points per game average and shooting percentage from the floor.
Reese will take the floor on Saturday for the All-Star Game, slated for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip.