Full 2025 WNBA All-Star Schedule: Date, Time, & How to Watch

Everything to know about the WNBA All-Star weekend schedule.

Liam McKeone

The 2025 WNBA All-Star game will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The 2025 WNBA All-Star game will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend has finally arrived. After a competitive first half of the season with more than a few shining performances from the league's best, it's time to relax and enjoy as the top players from each conference face off in a series of challenges. And, of course, the best of the best will do battle in the All-Star game, slated for Saturday night.

This year's All-Star festivities will take place in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever and the captain of the Eastern Conference team, Caitlin Clark. There will be two events on Friday night ahead of the Saturday showcase.

Here's the full schedule for your viewing needs and planning purposes.

WNBA All-Star Schedule

The WNBA's 2025 All-Star weekend kicks off on Friday evening. The two events of the night? The Skills Challenge and the Three-Point Contest. Five players are slated to participate in each event.

New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud, Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler, Atlanta Dream's Alisha Gray, and Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams will all participate in the Skills Challenge. Gray won last year and will be looking to defend her crown against several eager competitors.

For the Three-Point Contest, Clark is currently slated to participate in front of the home fans before Saturday's All-Star exhibition; however, her recent injury makes her status murky. The other players who will be showing off their deep ball that night are Gray, Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, Los Angeles Sparks' Kelsey Plum, and Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron. Gray also won the Three-Point Contest last year so she'll be working hard to defend her Friday throne.

Here's the full schedule of events.

EVENT

DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

Skills Challenge

July 18

8 p.m. ET

ESPN

Three-Point Contest

July 18

Following Skills Challenge

ESPN

WNBA All-Star Game Schedule

On Saturday night the All-Star game will commence. Following a format from previous ASGs the WNBA named two captains for the event, one from each conference: Clark for the East and Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier from the West. The pair then engaged in a draft, selecting from a pool made up of the other WNBA All-Stars selected to participate in order to form their teams. They also traded coaches.

The end result? Team Clark vs. Team Collier. A star-studded affair, regardless of whether Clark will be able to suit up.

EVENT

DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

WNBA All-Star Game

July 19

8:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

