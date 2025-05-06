Fans Loved Angel Reese's Outfit at the 2025 Met Gala
For the second year in a row, Angel Reese is turning heads at the Met Gala.
The WNBA star arrived in a black ensemble that had fans cheering. She was one of a number of athletes who showed up.
The Chicago Sky forward is on the Met Gala host committee this year. In 2024, her outfit drew similar raves from fans.
Reese is entering her second WNBA season in 2025 after a wildly successful rookie campaign. She led the league in rebounds last year while being named to the All-Rookie Team and an All-Star. The 22-year-old averaged 13.6 pounds, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes per game. She followed that up by winning the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with Rose BC and being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
She has become a huge star and her appearances at the Met Gala have shown that her star power goes far beyond the basketball court.