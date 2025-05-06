SI

Fans Loved Angel Reese's Outfit at the 2025 Met Gala

Ryan Phillips

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala. / Via E! Entertainment on
In this story:

For the second year in a row, Angel Reese is turning heads at the Met Gala.

The WNBA star arrived in a black ensemble that had fans cheering. She was one of a number of athletes who showed up.

The Chicago Sky forward is on the Met Gala host committee this year. In 2024, her outfit drew similar raves from fans.

Reese is entering her second WNBA season in 2025 after a wildly successful rookie campaign. She led the league in rebounds last year while being named to the All-Rookie Team and an All-Star. The 22-year-old averaged 13.6 pounds, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes per game. She followed that up by winning the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with Rose BC and being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

She has become a huge star and her appearances at the Met Gala have shown that her star power goes far beyond the basketball court.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/WNBA